COVID Vaccination Expands in Morgan County

By Jeremy Coumbes on March 8, 2021 at 2:59pm

COVID vaccine eligibility is opening up in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Health Department announced today individuals who fall into the Phase 1B parts one and two of the state’s vaccination plan, who live or work in Morgan County are eligible for vaccinations.

Phase 1B part one includes anyone 65 years of age and older and frontline workers with a higher risk of exposure because of their inability to perform work duties remotely and work in proximity to other coworkers or members of the public,

This includes first responders, correctional officers, food and agriculture workers, US postal workers, manufacturing, as well as grocery store and public transit workers.

Education workers including congregate child care, Pre-K through 12th grade, and adult daycare or shelter workers also qualify.

Part two of Phase 1B includes persons aged 16 to 64 years with high-risk medical conditions such as Obesity, Diabetes, Pulmonary Diseases, Smoking, Heart Conditions, Chronic Kidney Disease, Cancer, Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant, Sickle Cell Disease, Pregnancy, and Persons with Disability.

Morgan County Health Department Officials say specific questions can be submitted by email at covidvaccine@jacksonvilleil.gov.

Anyone who lives or works in Morgan County and falls in one of the aforementioned categories can register for the COVID vaccine by calling 217-479-1817 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Officials ask please do not call the main Health Department phone number for questions or to register. Again that number is 217-479-1817.