COVID Vaccinations Opening To Children Aged 12-15 in Springfield Thursday

Parents wishing to vaccinate their 12 to 15 year olds can begin doing so Thursday at Memorial Medical Center’s South Sixth Street Drive-Thru Lab in Springfield.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was signed off for usage by the Centers for Disease Control today for children between the ages 12-15 on Wednesday. The FDA gave their approval to allow the shot to be given to the age group on an emergency-use basis on Monday. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed the change came just prior to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky making the recommendation for the vaccine for the younger age group Wednesday morning.

CDC officials told the Associated Press there were no serious adverse events associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot in 12- to 15-year-olds out of more than 2,000 children in the companies’ clinical trial. The most commonly reported side effects were pain at the injection site and in joints and muscles, tiredness, headache, chills and fever, Pfizer scientist Dr. John Perez told the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose regimen, with the shots spaced about 21 days apart. Once people receive their second shot, they will be fully immunized about two weeks later.

Jay Roszhart, president of Memorial Health System Ambulatory Group says the vaccine will ensure all children and others remain safe from COVID-19.

To schedule an appointment, visit Vaccination.mhsil.com. A parent or guardian must be available in person or by phone to provide consent. Children do not need to be current patients of Memorial Physician Services or Memorial Health System affiliates to receive the vaccine. Appointments may be scheduled regardless of where the child lives.