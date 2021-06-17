Craig Named New Head Football Coach, AD at Beardstown

Beardstown High School has named a new head football coach.

Elliott Craig has been at North Fulton for the last 14 years. He will take over for Robbie Howard who resigned at the end of this year’s football season to take a job at Chatham-Glenwood.

Craig carries a 62-65 record from the past 14 years at Cuba-North Fulton. While there, he won 3 Prairieland conference titles and made the playoffs 8 times in Class 1A and 2A, going to the state semi-finals in 2007.

Craig will also act as Beardstown’s Athletic Director.