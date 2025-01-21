Craig Resigns As Beardstown Football Coach, Keeps AD, Teaching Job

Elliott Craig resigned as Beardstown’s football coach at the December 18th Beardstown school board meeting.

He still remains as the school’s athletic director and driver’s ed teacher.

The State Journal Register reports that Craig was told by the school administration and the school board that they wanted to move in a different direction with the football program.

In an email response to The State Journal-Register, superintendent Brent O’Daniell said the resignation has no impact on his employment as an AD or teacher but did not provide additional comment.

Craig was previously the head coach at North Fulton for 14 seasons. Over his 18 years as a head coach, he has made seven playoff appearances. He arrived at Beardstown after the COVID-shortened season and led the Tigers to the playoffs over the first two seasons. Beardstown went 1-8 in 2024 after missing playoff eligibility by one game the previous year.

Craig said he would consider coaching again, if the opportunity was right. Otherwise, he plans on staying put.