Crash on Old State & Mobil Road Injures One

One person was cited while another was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision just east of Jacksonville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Jacksonville Police, and LifeStar EMS responded to the intersection of Old State Road and Mobil Road just after 9:30 Tuesday morning for a two-vehicle collision involving a box truck and an SUV.

According to a report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the box truck, driven by 20-year old Brandon R. Cisneros of Raymondville, Texas was traveling northbound on Mobil Road approaching Old State Road and failed to yield at the stop sign. The box truck then collided with an SUV driven by 42-year old Joretta Purdue of the 1600 block of Rainbow Lane.

According to the report, a passenger in Purdue’s SUV, 23-year old Brandon Roller of the 100 block of West Independence received moderate to severe injuries and was airlifted from the scene by helicopter to a Springfield-area hospital. Purdue was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Two other passengers in Cisneros’ truck were uninjured.

Cisneros was later cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.