Credit/Debit Card Skimmer Reported Found on Ashland Gas Station Pump

A Village in Cass County is alerting area residents that their banking information could have been compromised recently.

According to an announcement by the Village of Ashland on the municipal social media, authorities have reportedly been informed that a card skimmer was found on one of the gas pumps at the Casey’s General Store in Ashland.

Card skimmers are small devices thieves place over the card reader of gas pumps or ATM machines. The skimmer reads the magnetic strip to then copy the user’s card information.

The announcement did not indicate how long authorities believe the skimmer may have been in place or which pump it was placed on.

The Village of Ashland is urging anyone who has visited the Casey’s General Store to contact your bank or credit card company to make sure your card has not been compromised.