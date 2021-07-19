Creviston Named New Routt Girls Basketball Coach

By Benjamin Cox on July 19, 2021 at 7:47am

Routt Catholic High School has its new lady’s basketball coach.

Valerie Creviston has been hired as the new head coach for the Routt Catholic High School girls’ program.

Creviston replaces longtime Routt coach Joe Eilering, who retired from coaching earlier this year.

Creviston is the wife of Routt Athletic Director and football coach Barry Creviston. The Journal Courier reports that she has been coaching the Routt girls this summer during camps and workouts.

Creviston was a star player at Wheaton Saint Francis High School and later starred at Benedictine University. She went on to earn her doctorate in physical therapy at Northwestern University.

Creviston is the co-founder and president of Operation Uniquecorn, Incorporate which is a non-profit dedicated to assisting the needs of children with invisible disabilities along with their families by providing resources and assistance in finding medical and therapeutic services.