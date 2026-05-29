Creviston Steps Down

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2026 at 6:16am

Routt Catholic High School is now looking for two new coaches.

Long time football coach Barry Creviston announced on Facebook yesterday that he is stepping down as the Routt Rocket head football coach.

Will Whalen announced earlier this spring that he was retiring as head boys basketball coach.

Creviston led Routt to two conference championships, and eight playoff appearances.

He had two stints at Routt, posting a 42-20 record the first segment from 2003 through 2008, and the latest from 2018 through last year. His record overall at Routt was 71-64. Routt finished at 1 and 8 a year ago. He is the winningest head football coach in Routt Catholic history.

No reason was given for the resignation. And, there was no indication as to whether Creviston will coach again. Creviston also serves as athletic director for Routt.

His wife, Val, steps in as the new girls’ basketball coach next year.