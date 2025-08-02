Crews from Three County Area Respond to Fire Near New Berlin

Officials say smoke and intermittent flames may still be visible in the coming days after multiple agencies battled a fire near New Berlin Friday.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Fire Department late Friday night, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, a significant fire broke out at Sheppard’s Auto Sales and Salvage located at 3201 Old Route 36.

Officials say the fire started in a piece of machinery during contracted tire granulation operations. Workers on site attempted to contain the fire before being forced to call 911.

The fire reportedly covered nearly an acre of used tires, metal wire, and granulated rubber. Firefighters worked for more than eight hours to contain the blaze.

In all, 14 fire departments from Sangamon, Morgan, and Cass Counties responded to the scene along with officials from the Jacksonville Morgan County Emergency Management, Illinois E.P.A. And New Berlin EMS.

No injuries were reported, but officials say smoke and intermittent flames may continue to be visible in the coming days. Fire crews and facility staff will continue to monitor conditions at the site closely.