Crime of the Week: Aluminum Concrete Forms Stolen From Waverly Business

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Waverly Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Numerous aluminum concrete forms have been removed from a business located in the 300 block of East Elm Street in Waverly.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by visiting the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and click the ‘contact us’ button at the top of the page, or submit a tip online at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com. You may also call Crime stoppers at 217-243-7300. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.