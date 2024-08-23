Crime of the Week: Arson at the Gillespie Building on JDC Grounds

The Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers are seeking information to assist the Jacksonville Police, The Jacksonville Fire Department, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal in their investigation of the arson that occurred at the Gillespie Building on the grounds of the former Jacksonville Developmental Center.

At approximately 6:45AM on Monday, unknown individuals are said to have set a fire that caused considerable damage to the building. Police and fire reports say that there was evidence inside the building that multiple smaller fires had been set in the recent past.

Law enforcement is asking if anyone has any information concerning this incident or of any individuals trespassing on the JDC Grounds to report it immediately to the Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630.

If you have any information about the arson or the other suspicious fires set on the JDC grounds within the last 5 years, you can leave an anonymous tip online through the Morgan Scott Cass Crimestoppers Facebook Page. Click the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page, or submit a tip at their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

Tips may also be submitted via text message to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘PAYOUT.’

Remember, Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.