Crime of the Week: Attempted Burglary on North Main

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent attempted burglary.

Sometime between 5 p.m. on July 11 and 6 p.m. on July 12, unknown individuals damaged an exterior door to make entry into a vacant building located in the 300 block of North Main Street. Interior damage was caused after making entry.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to submit a a tip online by visiting the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook Page. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page and fill out the form. You may also leave a tip online at their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Click on the “Submit a Tip” button at the top of the home page.

Remember Crime Stoppers want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a cash reward.