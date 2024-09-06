Crime of the Week: BMW Crashed & Abandoned on Eastgate Drive

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are seeking information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation in a recent property damage car crash incident in Jacksonville.

At 9:15am on August 26th, officers were called to an abandoned vehicle on Eastgate Drive, behind Pallet Repair Services. A Black BMW had left the roadway after traveling northbound on Harold Cox Drive earlier striking a ditch and then left in an open lot. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Police reports did not indicate whether or not the vehicle was reported stolen.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook Page and click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page, or submit an anonymous tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You may also phone in a tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted via text message to the number 274637 – that’s the word CRIMES – the first word of the text tip must be ‘PAYOUT.’

Remember, Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.