Crime of the Week: Burglary at An Apartment on East Morton Avenue

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between Noon on December 21st and 6am on December 22nd, unknown individuals ade entry into an apartment located in the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue. Several articles of clothing were then removed.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by visiting the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook Page. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page. You may also submit a tip at their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Click on the ‘Submit A Tip’ button at the top of the homepage. You may also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember, Crime Stoppers want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of items, you may be eligible for a cash reward.