Crime of the Week: Burglary From Vacant Building on East Beecher

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are seeking information to assist the Jacksonville Police in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between February 1st and last Friday, unknown individuals broke into a vacant building in the 600 block of East Beecher in Jacksonville and took a Ryobi 1800 Generator.

The police are asking that if anyone who has further information about this incident to please submit an anonymous tip online by visiting the Morgan Scott Cass County Crime Stoppers Facebook Page and click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page or visit their website and morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Click on the ‘Submit A Tip’ button at the top of the page.

Or, you can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Remember, Crime Stoppers want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

