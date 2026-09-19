Crime of the Week: Burglary on East College

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in an investigation into a recent burglary.

Sometime within the previous two weeks: unknown individuals entered a property located in the 300 block of East College. Upon entry, the property was damaged and copper wire was removed

The police are asking for anyone with information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by visiting the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page, or you can also submit an anonymous tip by visiting morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Click on the ‘Submit A Tip’ option at the top of the home page. You may also make an anonymous call to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a cash reward.