Crime of the Week: Burglary on West College Avenue

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are seeking information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in an investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 5PM on Thursday, February 29th and 10:15AM on Tuesday, March 5th, unknown individuals damaged a door and windows to make forcible entry into a residence in the 400 block of West College Avenue.

Upon entry, a 32-inch television and various tools were removed. Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit an anonymous tip online by visiting the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page, and clicking on the ‘Contact Us’ button on the top of the page, or submit a tip at the new website morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You may also leave a tip by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300 or through a text message to the number at 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’