Crime of the Week: Car Burglaries Near Lake Jacksonville

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are seeking information to help the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries in two neighborhoods during which multiple firearms were stolen.

During the course of about five hours this past Saturday, reports were called into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department about vehicles being ransacked or items stolen Friday night or early Saturday morning in a 2-mile radius of Lake Jacksonville.

The first report, at 10:08 a.m. Saturday, came from the 100 block of Rose of Sharon Drive off Lake Jacksonville Road. A resident said someone had gone through their vehicle overnight.

About an hour later, a resident of the 100 block of Pebble Lane reported their pickup truck was broken into overnight and a Kimber 9mm handgun was stolen.

Just minutes later, a resident of the 100 block of Pearl Place reported three vehicles had been ransacked. The contents of a purse were dumped out and wallets were stolen

That afternoon, two more residents of the 100 block of Rose of Sharon Drive called the sheriff’s department with similar reports.The first said a vehicle was broken into but it was not clear if anything had been taken. The second report, from a neighbor, indicated his pickup truck had been broken into and multiple Glock firearms stolen.

Anyone with information about any of the break-ins can submit a tip by calling Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300. Tips also may be submitted online at morganscottcrimestoppers.com or on their Facebook page. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by texting to the number 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.” Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.