Crime of the Week: Copper Wire theft from Waverly work site

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of a recent burglary.

At 4 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies responded to a worksite located in the 3400 block of Nortonville Road in rural Waverly. Unknown individuals used bolt cutters to cut through a fence. Once inside, a spool of 8-gauge copper wire was then removed.

The police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area to submit a tip online by visiting the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and click the ‘Contact Us’ button on the top of the page, or by visiting Crime Stoppers’ website www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com and click on the ‘Leave A Tip’ button at the top of the home page. You may also call in a tip anonymously to their hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a cash reward.