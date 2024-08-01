Crime of the Week: Criminal Damage at Waverly Library

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Waverly Police Department in their investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case.

On Thursday, July 25th, the Waverly Police received a report that unknown individuals had used a brick to break a window at the Waverly Public Library, located at 291 North Pearl Street.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by visiting the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook Page. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page to submit your tip. Tips may also be submitted online at their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

Tips may be phoned into the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips can also be submitted by text message to the number 274637 – the first word of the text tip must be “Payout.”

Remember, Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.