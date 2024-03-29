Crime of the Week: Criminal Damage to Vehicle on West Douglas

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass counties are asking the public for information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent criminal damage to a vehicle case.

Some time between 10:30PM on Friday, March 15th and 8:15AM on Saturday, March 16th, unknown individuals used an unknown object to break a window in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of West Douglas Avenue.

Anyone has any information regarding this incident can submit an anonymous tip by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and click on the “Contact Us” button on the top of the page or submit a tip at morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

Tips may also be submitted by calling 217-243-7300 or via text message, by texting to the number 274637 – the first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.