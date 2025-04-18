Crime of the Week: Hit & Run in the 800 block of West Morton on Tuesday

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Hit & Run.

On Tuesday at 1:30pm, a Hit & Run was reported at a business located in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue. A newer model gray Ford truck struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and click the “Contact Us” button on the top of the page or visit their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit A Tip” button at the top of the home page.

You may also call the Crime stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember: Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

