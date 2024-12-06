Crime of the Week: Jacksonville Worksite Theft

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are asking for the public to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

At approximately 4:30PM on November 26th, a theft from a work site occurred in the 200 block of East Morgan Street. A radio detection TX-5 signal transmitter was taken. The item is valued at over $2,500, and is used to locate utility lines.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook Page and click on the “Contact Us” button at the top of the page, or submit an anonymous tip through their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com by selecting the “Submit A Tip” option at the top of the home page.

You may also call in your anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember, Crime Stoppers want your information and not your name.

If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a cash reward.