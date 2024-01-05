Crime of the Week: JPD Investigating Holiday Weekend Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 6:30 am on Friday, December 22nd, and 10:30 pm on Saturday, December 23rd, unknown person(s) entered a residence in the 800 block of West Lafayette Avenue and removed a bicycle.

The bicycle that was removed from the residence was described as a 1986 GT Pro Performer, that is yellow in color.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.