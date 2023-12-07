Crime of the Week: JPD Investigating Stolen Vehicle, Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist The Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary and theft of a vehicle.

According to police reports, sometime between 9:30 pm on December 1st, and 6:30 am on December 2nd, unknown persons entered a residence in the 600 block of South West Street and removed several items. Among the items taken was a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup described as grey in color.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the Contact Us button, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting to the word CRIMES, (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.