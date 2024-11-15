Crime of the Week: JPD Investigating Theft from Vehicle

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation in a recent theft from a vehicle.

According to police reports, sometime between October 1st and November 9th, an unknown person(s) entered an unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was parked in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue, where a black electric air pump and various tools were then removed.

Crime Stoppers is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the contact us button on the home page, online at morganscottcrimestoppers.com. or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Crime Stoppers reminds the public that all tips are anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.