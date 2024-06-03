Crime of the Week: Passavant Court Buglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Residential Burglary.

Sometime between 2pm on Thursday, May 23rd and 9am on Friday, May 24th: unknown individuals entered a residence in the first block of Passavant Court and removed several items, including a Mahli Robotic Vacuum and an AT&T Gemini Air Device.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the contact us button on the top of the page or visit their website www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

Tips may also be submitted by phone by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or texting to the number 274637. The first word of your text tip must be “payout.”

Remember, Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.