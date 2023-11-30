Crime of the Week: PD Investigating Hit and Run Incident

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent hit-and-run accident.

Sometime in the early morning hours of November 23rd, an unknown vehicle struck a Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was parked unoccupied in the 300 block of West State Street. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the Contact Us button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES, (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout” Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.