Crime of the Week: PD Seeks Info on Suspicious Structure Fire

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 15, 2025 at 10:18am

Morgan, Scott, and Cass County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help for information on a recent potential arson.

Just before 7:00 p.m. Last Thursday, May 8th, the Jacksonville Fire Department responded a reports of a structure fire in the 300 block of East Douglas.

The State Fire Marshall has deemed the fire suspicious as the residence was vacant with all utilities disconnected. No one was injured in the fire.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the contact us button on the home page.

Tips can also be submitted online at morganscottcrimestoppers.com, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers reminds that if your antonymous tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.