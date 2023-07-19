Crime of the Week: Police Seek Info on Porch Pirate

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 3:30 and 4:40 pm on Thursday of last week, unknown person(s) removed packages from a residence in the 500 block of Caldwell Street. Among the items taken were toddler toys and a Shark robot vacuum cleaner.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout” Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.