Crime of the Week: Residential Burglary on West State Street

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent residential burglary.

Sometime between 5:30am and 4:30pm on Saturday, April 6th, unknown individuals made entry into a residence in the 1400 block of West State Street and several items were taken, including: a HP Laptop and a Sony gaming set.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to our Facebook page and clicking the contact us button on the home page , online at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com or calling Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “Payout.”

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.