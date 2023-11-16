Crime of the Week: Sunday Pine Street Shots Fired Incident

The Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers are seeking information on a recent shots fired incident in the City of Jacksonville.

At 1:45PM this past Sunday, Jacksonville Police responded to a shots fired incident near the vicinity of Pine and Freedman Streets. The shots were witnessed as coming from a small silver sedan. A residence in the 400 block of Pine Street was struck by the gunfire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

If you have any information concerning this incident, submit a tip online by going to the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and click on the ‘contact us’ button on the home page or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.