Crime of the Week – Suspicious Garage Fire in Meredosia

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting the public’s help to assist the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall in their investigation of a recent suspicious structure fire in Meredosia.

At approximately 9:30AM on December 26th, local firefighters were called to a garage on fire in the 300 block of South Morgan Street in Meredosia. A white vehicle was reportedly seen near the location at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the fire.

The fire marshal and local authorities are asking anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit an anonymous tip online at the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook Page. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page or visit their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Select the ‘Submit A Tip’ option at the top of the home page. You may also phone in your tip to 217-243-7300.

Remember, Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.