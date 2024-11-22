Crime of the Week: Suspicious Mobile Home Fire in Rolling Acres

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are requesting information from the public to assist the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Jacksonville Police in their recent investigation of a suspicious fire in a vacant mobile home.

At approximately 11:45PM on Thursday, November 14th, the Jacksonville Fire Department was summoned for a structure fire at a vacant mobile home in the Rolling Acres Mobile Home Park located in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue. The fire occurred at an unoccupied trailer on Lot 17 near the southeast end of the mobile home park.

Electricity had been disconnected from the mobile home. No one was injured in the fire. Fire Marshal Investigators and Jacksonville Police detectives are asking if anyone has any information about the fire or possibile individuals coming and going from the property to submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page. Or, visit their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Click on the Submit a Tip button at the top of the homepage.

You may also call in your anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember Crime Stoppers want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.