Crime of the Week: Suspicious Storage Unit Fire Damages Estimated at $100,000

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent suspicious fire.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 26th, firefighters from the Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in storage units located at 337 West Lafayette Avenue.

The facility was not hooked up to utilities of any kind and the fire has been deemed suspicious and remains under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Jacksonville Fire Department officials estimate damages to the structure at $80,000, with contents of the various storage units totaling an additional $20,000.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.