Crime of the Week: Theft From Vehicle on West State

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 10 pm on Friday, October 9th and 9 am on Saturday, October 10th; unknown individuals entered an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 800 block of West State. Among the items taken were a navy blue Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13 inch laptop and a 2025 light blue 11-inch iPad.

The police are asking that anyone with information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by visiting Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page and click on the ‘Contact Us’ button on the top of the page, or by visiting Crime Stoppers’ website www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com. You may also place an anonymous call to the Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a cash reward.