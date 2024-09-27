Crime of the Week: Theft of Mislaid Wallet

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police in an investigation of a recent theft of mislaid property.

Sometime between 4-5PM on Friday, September 20th, unknown individuals took a wallet that had been mislaid at a business located in the 1200 block of Walnut Street. An undetermined amount of cash and credit cards were taken.

If you have any information concerning this incident, submit a tip online on the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page; or submit a tip on their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You may also phone in a tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted via text message to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be payout. Remember if your tip leads to an arrest. You may be eligible for a cash reward.