Crime of the Week: Theft of Model Trains in Waverly

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Waverly Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime in the early morning hours of Monday, February 3rd, unknown individuals entered a residence in the 100 block of South Brooks and removed model trains. Items removed include a German Antique model train, locomotives, and train cars.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit an anonymous tip online at the Morgan, Scott, Cass counties Crime Stoppers Facebook Page by clicking on the “Contact Us” button at the top of the page or visit their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Click on the “Submit A Tip” button at the top of the home page; or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember, Crime Stoppers want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a cash reward.