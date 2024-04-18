Crime of the Week: Tool Theft at Solar Farm in rural Concord

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 6pm on April 16th and 8am April 17th, unknown individuals damaged a lock to make entry into a worksite trailer at a solar farm located in the 1800 block of the Concord-Arenzville road. A large amount of ‘Milwaukee” brand tools was then removed from the work site. Among the items taken were batteries, drills, and hole saws. All of the tools have “Michels” inscribed on them.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page and clicking the “Contact Us” button at the top of the page or visit their new website at morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

Listeners may also phone a tip to the Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 217-243-7300 or submit a tip via text message to the number 274637 – the first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.