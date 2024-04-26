Crime of the Week: Tool Theft on Finley Street

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime between 7pm on Friday, April 19th and 3pm Saturday, April 20: unknown individuals entered a garage in the 200 block of Finley Street and removed several Ryobi tools and batteries. Among the tools taken were a 18 volt Reciprocating saw and drill, a 10 inch & 14 inch chainsaw, and an 18 volt impact drill. Also removed were a 18 volt air inflator, 18 volt rotary tool and gauge nailer.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to the Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the contact us button on the top of the page , or visit the new website online at morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You may also call the Crimestoppers hotline at 217-243-7300, or submit a tip by texting 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’ Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.