Crime of the Week: Toolbox Theft on Lincoln Avenue

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, & Cass counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in an investigation of a recent theft from a motor vehicle.

Sometime between 7:40am and 5:30pm on February 12th, unknown individuals removed a Hart’s Stack System Tool box from a parked vehicle in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The tool box is black and blue in color and contained a Hart’s 20-Volt Circular Saw and other various tools.

The police are asking anyone who may have information to submit an anonymous tip on the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Click on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page, or submit a tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.com. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers hotline by calling 217-243-7300, or by texting to the number 274637 – the first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’

Remember Crime Stoppers just wants your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.