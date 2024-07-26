Crime of the Week: Trailer Theft in Waverly

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Morgan County Sheriffs Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between July 9 & July 10, unknown individuals removed a trailer from a property in the 3400 block of Hog Market Road in Waverly. The black 2000 2-Wheel, Rettig Enterprises brand trailer was described as having yellow fenders.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident should submit a tip by visiting the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking on the ‘Contact Us’ button at the top of the page or by submitting a tip at the website morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

Tips may also be phoned into the Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 217-243-7300 or via text message to the word ‘Crimes’ that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be payout.

Remember Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.