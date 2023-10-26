Crime of the Week: Utility Pole Snapped in Hit-and-Run

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation into a recent hit-and-run incident.

According to Jacksonville Police, shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 15th, A black Chevrolet pickup truck struck a power pole at the intersection of South Diamond Street and West Morton Avenue and then fled the scene.

The power pole was snapped during the strike which caused the lines to fall into the roadway.

Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300, or texting the tip to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.