Crime of the Week: Vandalism At West State Street Business

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of recent vandalism.

Some time between 4PM on Tuesday and 8AM yesterday unknown individuals shattered a window of a business located in the 300 block of West State Street.

Police are asking anyone has any information about the incident to submit an anonymous tip on the Morgan-Scott-Cass County Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Click on the “Contact Us” button at the top of the page. You may also leave a tip at their website morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Click on the “Submit A Tip” button at the top of the page. You may also call in a tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

Remember, Crime Stoppers want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.