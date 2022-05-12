Crime of the Week: Vandalism To Business on Mauvaisterre Street

By Benjamin Cox on May 12, 2022 at 2:41pm

The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a vandalism case.

According to police reports, unknown individuals damaged several windows on the north side of a business located in the 200 block of South Mauvaisterre around 8:30 in the evening on Sunday.

The police are asking if anyone has any information about the incident to submit a tip to the Morgan Scott Cass Crimestoppers by going online to their website and clicking on the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers mobile app or via text message. Text your tip to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.