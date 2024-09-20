Crime of the Week: Vehicle Burglary on former Shopko Property

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 4:30pm on September 13th and 6:45am on September 17th: unknown individuals cut padlocks off of a Utility Truck and Trailer parked in the 1900 block of West Morton on the former Shopko property.

Several spools of copper wire and tools were then removed. Some of the tools included a Milwaukee circular saw and torque impact.

The police are asking that anyone who has information to submit a tip online by going to Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page and clicking the “contact us” button on the home page or visit their official website online at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You may also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted via text message to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘PAYOUT.’

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.