Crime of the Week

By Gary Scott on January 10, 2026 at 11:09am

Crimestoppers is seeking help from the public in an investigation of broken windows on West Walnut.

It’s listed as a vandalism incident, and involves several windows on a building located in the 11-hundred block of West Walnut.

The incident occurred January 4th and 5th. It happened sometime between 10 AM on the 4th to 7:45 on the morning of the 5th.

Police say an unknown person or persons used an object to break out the windows.

Anyone who might have information about this incident is urged to leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

Tips can be called in a 243-7300, or submit a tip online through Crimestoppers Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and rewards could be offered if the tips lead to an arrest or arrests.