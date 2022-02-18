Crime Stats for Jacksonville, Morgan County Say Crime Was Down in 2021

Crime is down in the City of Jacksonville and Morgan County.

According to statistics released this week by Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the number of calls for service is up while overall offenses reported in both jurisdictions are down.

Jacksonville Police reported a 5.8% increase in calls of service last year compared to 2020, with the busiest month being July.

Jacksonville Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reported a dramatic increase in criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse cases, with both reporting an increase of 10 cases over the year.

Crimes Against Persons and violent crime was down in the city by 2.36% and down overall in the county in 2020.

Traffic fatalities went up by one case in the county compared to 2020.