Crime Stoppers Ask for Assistance Locating Individual in December Cold Case

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties is asking the public for help with a case that has grown cold over the last two months.

Jacksonville Police are looking for an individual to speak with him in regards to an incident that occurred at a business in the 200 block of Dunlap Court.

The incident took place at 5:45 pm on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021. The individual can be seen standing in the business via a pic from a security camera inside the business and is a black male wearing a black or dark blue zip-up hooded jacket with a gray hoodie visible sticking out of the jacket hood, blue jeans and white, gray and red Nike sneakers.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Crime stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”