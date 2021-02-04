Crime Stoppers Asks Do You Know This Person?

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are asking for assistance in Identifying a woman Jacksonville Police wish to speak with in regards to an Identity Theft case that occurred on December 18, 2020.

The individual in question is described as a white female standing approximately 5’6″ in height, and between 150 and 160 pounds. She was thought to be in her 50’s

Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.